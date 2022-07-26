You've Got Mail: With Kyler Signed, Cardinals Begin Training Camp

"It's being reported that a chunk of Kylers money is tied to workout bonuses. What does that imply? Kyler has never seemed the type where you need to twist his arm for him to work out. But there must be an intent behind it. Is it concerning at all that the new second-highest paid QB in NFL history has to be given an ultimatum in order to force him to 'voluntarily' participate with his team? When a player gets paid, we often see one of two things happen: They get better (Calais Campbell, Chandler Jones, Larry Fitzgerald. Or guy gets paid, gets lazy, mega-bust. Albert Haynesworth is the classic example, but there are more.

"I don't think Kyler is the lazy guy, not remotely. Nor do I think he's going to take this massive next step because of the money. My question is in regards to Kyler's quirks, and whether or not this massive payday and commitment by the Cardinals changes his behavior at all. I think it's a very fair question. I cannot imagine Mike Bidwill/Steve Keim didn't have this talk with him right? With great money, comes great responsibility."

Kyler has preferred to spend most of his offseason working in Dallas. This was undoubtedly a compromise because yes, I'm sure the Cardinals prefer they happen in Tempe with most of the team. He's not the first or only QB to miss a lot of voluntary work otherwise, it works for me. He was going to get that $9 million or so one way or the other, so it's a compromise that works for the Cardinals. As for the contract, we'll see what happens but I believe Kyler when he says "nothing really changes." I think he wants to win, and I think in some ways he is still learning how to do that. But he is driven to be great, and I do believe he will continue to get better.