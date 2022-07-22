Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Maxx Williams Placed On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

Tight end coming off October ACL injury

Jul 22, 2022 at 09:42 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Tight end Maxx Williams will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Rob Shelley/Arizona Cardinals
Tight end Maxx Williams will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

As the Cardinals prepare to open training camp, they put one player -- tight end Maxx Williams -- on the physically unable to perform list on Friday.

Williams has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 5 last season in a home game against the 49ers.

Williams will go on the active PUP, which means he is eligible to return at any point during camp. He has to come off before final roster cutdown in September or remain there through the first four weeks of the regular season -- although he would not take up a roster spot.

Once he practices, he cannot return to the PUP list.

Before his injury, Williams was off to the best start in his career, with 16 catches for 193 yards in his four-and-a-half games. He was a free agent after the season, but the Cardinals re-signed him to a one-year deal.

Once Williams returns to the field, the Cardinals will have their strongest tight end room since moving to Arizona. Zach Ertz re-signed as the top guy on the depth chart, and the team used their initial 2022 draft pick to take Trey McBride in the second round. They also signed the experienced Stephen Anderson in free agency.

The full roster reports to training camp Tuesday, with the first practice on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Wide Receiver

With Hopkins out until October, Brown arrives to supplement unit

news

Rodney Hudson Set To Return To Cardinals For 2022 Season

Center will play a 12th year after uncertain offseason

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Quarterback

Colt McCoy set to back up Kyler Murray

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Offensive Line

Uncertainty at center and right guard positions

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Special Teams

Prater and Lee return as dependable pieces

news

Assessing Cardinals' Cap Space As Training Camp Nears

Team still in market for some veteran depth

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Tight End

Ertz, Williams, McBride headline the loaded position

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 10 open practices at State Farm Stadium; free digital tickets required

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Running Back

Conner returns to anchor position; Benjamin and Williams top race for RB2

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Safety

Baker, Thompson headline the position

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Cornerback

Depth still an unknown behind Murphy, Wilson

Advertising