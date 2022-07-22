Maxx Williams Placed On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

As the Cardinals prepare to open training camp, they put one player -- tight end Maxx Williams -- on the physically unable to perform list on Friday.

Williams has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 5 last season in a home game against the 49ers.

Williams will go on the active PUP, which means he is eligible to return at any point during camp. He has to come off before final roster cutdown in September or remain there through the first four weeks of the regular season -- although he would not take up a roster spot.

Once he practices, he cannot return to the PUP list.

Before his injury, Williams was off to the best start in his career, with 16 catches for 193 yards in his four-and-a-half games. He was a free agent after the season, but the Cardinals re-signed him to a one-year deal.

Once Williams returns to the field, the Cardinals will have their strongest tight end room since moving to Arizona. Zach Ertz re-signed as the top guy on the depth chart, and the team used their initial 2022 draft pick to take Trey McBride in the second round. They also signed the experienced Stephen Anderson in free agency.