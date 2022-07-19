You've Got Mail: Calm Before The Training Camp Storm

I'm not sure if you are referring to serious old school -- like back in Flagstaff -- or when the Cardinals first moved to the stadium, but either way, yes, there are fewer open practices than there used to be. The reality is, as camp got deeper into the month, fewer people were there, with kids going back to school and the newness of camp fading with each day. And coaches still like to have some privacy too, as as teams get closer to the season, protecting what goes on at practice from phone videos probably is a factor that didn't used to be a thing. The early practices too - Wednesday through Friday that first week -- are CBA-mandated to either have zero or little contact, so there isn't much to see there either. Finally, camp is a week shorter with the team working out in Tennessee. The Cardinals still have 10 public dates, though, and that's still on the high side in the NFL. I saw the other day that the Titans only have two practices open to the public. The Eagles only have one.