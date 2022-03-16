Zach Ertz, James Conner Happy To Remain With Cardinals

"I've been blessed and fortunate to play in this league for a long time and when you find a good thing, you don't go looking for something else," Ertz said when asked why he didn't test the market. "I wanted to be here and they made it known I was a priority from the moment this season ended.

"To be in a place that respects you for what you do on and off the field is valuable. You can't put a price on that."

Ertz thrived in 11 games with the Cardinals, tying the franchise record for receptions (56) by a tight end this season. He became the first Cardinals' tight end to total 500 receiving yards during a season in nearly two decades.

It's also possible the Cardinals re-sign Maxx Williams to form one of the league's best tight-end combinations next season.

"I have to prove it every time I step on the practice field," Ertz said. "I'm not going to walk in and say, 'hey, I had 50+ catches and I expect to double that this year with the whole offseason.' I have to earn it each time I step on the practice field.

Conner's 15 rushing touchdowns tied for the second-highest in the league. The impressive year turned into Conner's second Pro Bowl appearance. Conner is set to be the primary running back with Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward as backups, a solid backfield even with Edmonds' departure.

"Chase became a brother to me this past season and Miami got a great one, man," Conner said. "A great friend. A great football player. A great teammate. He's all of that."

Conner isn't lacking any motivation to produce another stellar season after securing a nice payday. Like Ertz, Conner didn't want to go elsewhere after his taste of playing for Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals, and is eager to help the Cardinals bounce back after their year ended on a sour note.

The other inspiration comes from a love for the game and a second opportunity to play football after his battle with cancer.

"There was a chance at one point I was out of the game," Conner said. "I had a knee injury and got infected by cancer right after in the blink of an eye. God healed me back to accomplish my dreams.