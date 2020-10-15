 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Admiring Certain Catches Of D-Hop, Fitz One Hand At A Time

The receptions that can't really be practiced

Oct 15, 2020 at 11:40 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

A great player making a great play. That's how Larry Fitzgerald talked about DeAndre Hopkins﻿' one-handed touchdown catch in New York this past weekend. Not surprisingly, Fitz didn't go into much detail about his own amazing one-handed grab during the game.

A one-handed grab goes beyond an amazing highlight for social media. The amount of times both Hopkins and Fitz have made such a play in their careers would be tough to count (I still remember Fitz diving to haul in an errant John Skelton bullet during a home game against the Seahawks in overtime to close out the 2011 season that remains one of the greatest grabs I've ever seen.)

Hopkins was introspective when he was asked about re-watching a play like he made against the Jets.

"I want to keep doing it so I can keep looking at my own catches and not somebody else's," Hopkins said with a chuckle. "Sometimes I look at it and you know, 'Man that was me who just did that, but it's my preparation and how I prepare and the little things I do to make a catch liket that.

"Sometimes I awe myself, I'm not gonna lie."

That last bit is not a line I imagine Fitz ever saying.

The one Fitz made in New York was underrated -- that he even got a hand on the ball to bring it in and then essentially switched hands to secure the catch without the ball ever being grabbed by two hands at the same time was pretty special. But yeah, Fitz said he never really thinks about such plays.

"You don't set out to make those kind of catches," Fitzgerald said. "It just happens. If that guy wasn't holding D-Hop in the end zone he'd have put two (hands) on it. It's just so reactionary. You hope you can make those plays at a proficient rate. But you never really practice it, so to speak.

"He did a great job of being able to position himself to make that catch. I was right there, saw the whole thing happen. The way he was able to control his body and take a hellacious shot from the safety on top of catching it with one hand, it was spectacular."

Related Content

news

Wide Receiver Room Under Construction For Cardinals

Dortch is back, but additions in some form are coming
news

As Draft Creeps Closer, Cardinals' Foray Into Free Agency Dwindles

Ossenfort won't rule out any more signings but draft will take precedence 
news

New Hybrid Kickoff, And No More Surprise Onside Kicks

Hope is that returns jump with new version and revive 'dying' play
news

Cardinals Will Have Another Joint Practice In Preseason

Gannon can't say specifics yet but acknowledges it is AFC team
news

Dropping The Hip-Drop, And Adjusting Coaches Challenges

NFL passes another rule on tackling to help safety
news

No Pro Day For Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals Will 'Adjust Accordingly'

Ossenfort understands the personal decision for players 
news

Humphries Decision 'Brutal' For Monti Ossenfort

GM said he would have no hesitation to bring back tackle in right situation
news

Cardinals Reportedly Adding Veteran Offensive Lineman

Evan Brown spent last season as Seahawks center
news

Kyler Murray Reaction No Surprise To Aaron Donald Retirement 

Rams defensive tackle's decision shakes up NFC West
news

Hollywood Heads To The Midwest And Patrick Mahomes

Wide receiver takes free agent deal with Chiefs on one-year deal
news

Among All The Moves, A Goodbye To Hump

His career on the field had some peaks and valleys, but the locker room will miss him
news

A Tackle Out, A Tackle In As Cardinals Reportedly Snare Jonah Williams 

As Humphries is released, team agrees with former first-round pick
Advertising