Admiring Certain Catches Of D-Hop, Fitz One Hand At A Time

"I want to keep doing it so I can keep looking at my own catches and not somebody else's," Hopkins said with a chuckle. "Sometimes I look at it and you know, 'Man that was me who just did that, but it's my preparation and how I prepare and the little things I do to make a catch liket that.

"Sometimes I awe myself, I'm not gonna lie."

That last bit is not a line I imagine Fitz ever saying.

The one Fitz made in New York was underrated -- that he even got a hand on the ball to bring it in and then essentially switched hands to secure the catch without the ball ever being grabbed by two hands at the same time was pretty special. But yeah, Fitz said he never really thinks about such plays.

"You don't set out to make those kind of catches," Fitzgerald said. "It just happens. If that guy wasn't holding D-Hop in the end zone he'd have put two (hands) on it. It's just so reactionary. You hope you can make those plays at a proficient rate. But you never really practice it, so to speak.