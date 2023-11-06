After Injuries, Cardinals Claim OL Doug Kramer Off Waivers

With a handful of injuries on the offensive line, the Cardinals claimed former Bears lineman Doug Kramer on Monday.

To create room on the roster, the Cardinals waived wide receiver Andre Baccellia. They also cut running back Hassan Hall from the practice squad.

Kramer, who was drafted in the sixth round last season by the Bears, is listed as both a center and guard.

The decision to claim Kramer comes after the Cardinals left tackle DJ Humphries and right guard Will Hernandez left Sunday's game early. In the second half of the game against the Browns, Humphries exited with an ankle injury and Hernandez suffered a knee injury.

The Cardinals are already without two guards in Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon. Wilkinson, dealing with a neck injury, is currently on Injured Reserve. Colon, who was Wilkinson's backup, injured his calf early in the Week 8 loss to the Ravens.

Kramer provides extra bodies for an offensive line that is struggling to stay healthy. Carter O'Donnell played guard after Hernandez went to the sidelines and Kelvin Beachum saw his second dose of action this season after Humphries went out.