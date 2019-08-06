After Practice: KeeSean Johnson, And The Wide Receiver Search

There is Larry Fitzgerald. There is Christian Kirk. And then, there is ... who, exactly?

There are other receivers that are going to make this 53-man roster, the three draft picks in particular. But whether they can be relied upon to impact the game, especially early, is a question mark. That's why the report that the Cardinals could possibly be signing veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree isn't a surprise (although nothing has been announced as of yet), and why it wasn't surprising either to hear Kliff Kingsbury less than detailed when asked if he thought enough candidates had stepped up thus far.

"We're still working through it," the coach said.

Kingsbury did praise rookie KeeSean Johnson, who has clearly been noticeable thus far. "One that has jumped out, seems to catch everything coming his way, is KeeSean," Kingsbury said. "He's made a ton of plays."

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport tweeted that Crabtree isn't signing.

In any case, the Cardinals are still feeding vets like Kevin White, Pharoh Cooper and Damiere Byrd every day -- and surely in preseason games -- to see which of those guys could be someone to keep.

As for Monday's practice:

-- The Cardinals had a handful of guys who had missed multiple practices back working, the most important being safety D.J. Swearinger. Linebacker Brooks Reed, tackle Rees Odhiambo and wide receiver Chad Williams also returned.

-- On the other side, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones had to leave practice early with some sort of aliment.

-- Both starting tackles sat out. Looked like veterans rest for both Marcus Gilbert and D.J. Humphries, plus it allowed the Cards to work Odhiambo (left tackle) and Korey Cunningham (right tackle) with the first unit. The team still has to find some tackle depth.

-- There were a couple of interceptions of Kyler Murray, both on what looked like underthrows trying to get it to Larry Fitzgerald. Cornerback Robert Alford got one, safety Josh Shaw the other.

-- On the flip side, Murray showed off some of his talent. On one he made a perfect back-shoulder throw to running back Chase Edmonds, who came out of the slot and was covered tightly by linebacker Ezekiel Turner. The other was one of his freak-of-nature throws, rolling against his body left, stopping on a dime and whipping a bullet to Cooper about 10 yards downfield.

-- Safety Rudy Ford also got a pick, this on a Brett Hundley throw, when it tipped off the hands of tight end Caleb Wilson. Ford, who has sonic speed, raced about 70 yards for a touchdown. Even in the practice world where guys aren't necessarily going to chase down a defender who made a pick, Ford figured to score even in a game.