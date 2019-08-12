After Practice: When It Doesn't Count, Kyler Murray Shrugs Off Picks

About those interceptions Kyler Murray throws from time to time at practice? We know that Kliff Kingsbury already is OK with the risk-taking. If he's picked, Murray is more blunt.

"To be honest, I don't really care," Murray said. "Most of the time it's us not being on the same page. I give credit where credit is due, but usually it's on us."

To be clear, it's the actual picks Murray doesn't care about. He certainly cares about not being on the same page. So a noticeable interception he threw during Monday's practice, an attempt to Christian Kirk late in the work in which Kirk didn't even turn around, allowing safety D.J. Swearinger to make the pick, isn't going to faze him. Murray never saw the subsequent quick kick Swearinger did to the ball post-play.

But, Murray said of Swearinger, "he's a wild guy, so ...."

-- Right tackle Marcus Gilbert missed practice again. Kingsbury has not been asked about it yet, but it would seem Gilbert is dealing with an injury. He missed some time before the last game with a groin issue. Linebacker Terrell Suggs and nose tackle Corey Peters sat out Monday, presumably with a vets day off.

-- Tight end Charles Clay was limited, but he participated in his first practice of camp after coming off the PUP list.

-- Linebacker Chandler Jones "caught" an on-the-move Murray for a sack, and played to the crowd to celebrate what indeed is an accomplishment.

-- Murray was asked what it was like to be around Suggs. "He's old enough to be my dad," Murray said with a chuckle. "It's not like we're hanging out." But Murray followed by noting, "you need those type of guys. He prides himself on winning, he's won a lot. I know culture is a big part of any organization or team." Murray, when told Suggs was 36, allowed that maybe the veteran wasn't quite old enough to be his dad.

-- Former Suns player and Bulls and Clippers head coach Vinny del Negro was on hand to watch practice with fellow North Carolina State products Steve Keim and Adrian Wilson.

-- Kingsbury before practice was asked about the Cardinals' poor run defense in the preseason opener.

"Any time you see an area in preseason that didn't look great, you want to address it," Kingsbury said. "That's what we're doing. It's early in this process to panic, but we need to show improvement against the run game."

-- Kingsbury, asked about any concern about the organization after the pair of arrests over the weekend, said he had no concerns.

"My experience here has been incredible," Kingsbury said. "I show up everyday honored and inspired to be here."

-- Wide receiver Hakeem Butler, the man of many raw tools, couldn't quite haul in a deep pass late in the workout -- one that would have been a good catch, but one that he'll have to hang on to to make his way in the NFL world.