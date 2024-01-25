Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

All-Star Cardinals Coaches And The Players With Whom They'll Work

Gannon assistants will get an up-close view of these potential draftees

Jan 25, 2024 at 03:15 PM
As Cardinals assistant-turned-Shrine-Game-OC Drew Terrell said, "it's an advantage for us" to have coaches working the two big college all-star games coming up -- the Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. Every team will have scouts at the practices, maybe even appearances by a head coach or GM. But those who are coaching get a sense of who the player is in all facets of prepping, and that can only help when deciding if a team might want to draft a guy in Apri.

The Senior Bowl participants that landed with the Cardinals last year after Israel Woolfork took part as a QB coach for one of the teams: wide receiver Michael Wilson, quarterback Clayton Tune, linebacker Owen Pappoe and, through waivers, tight end Elijah Higgins. 

With that in mind -- and noting the Cardinals will have six coaches from their staffs working the two games -- GM Monti Ossenfort will have significant extra intel incoming when it comes to analyzing a lot of draft-eligible players. 

Terrell, given his OC status, will have a far-ranging view of players. But for the other five, here's a look at the players with whom they will directly work with for the week -- keeping in mind those names when we get to draft weekend.

Israel Woolfork, QBs, National team, Senior Bowl

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)
Bo Nix (Oregon)
Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

Chris Cook, OL, National team, Senior Bowl

Isaiah Adams (Illinois)
Trevor Keegan (Michigan)
Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) 
Sataoa Laumea (Utah)
Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin)             
Jordan Morgan (Arizona)
Ethan Driskell (Marshall)                 
Dominik Puni (Kansas)
Kingsley Eguakun (Florida)              
Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)
Troy Fautanu (Washington)              
Roger Rosengarten (Washington)
Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)            
Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)   
Ladarius Henderson (Michigan)

Autry Denson, RBs, National team, Senior Bowl

Emani Bailey (TCU)
Ray Davis (Kentucky)
Jawhar Jordan (Louisville)
Cody Schrader (Missouri)
Jaylen Wright (Tennessee)

Connor Senger, WRs, American team, Senior Bowl

Jha'Quan Jackson (Tulane)
Xavier Legette (South Carolina)
Ladd McConkey (Georgia)
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Georgia)
Ainias Smith (Texas A&M)
Jamari Thrash (Louisville)
Jordan Washington (Texas)
Johnny Wilson (Florida State)

Spencer Whipple, WRs, West team, Shrine Game

Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)
Josh Cephus (UTSA)
Lideatrick Griffin (Mississippi State)
Jadon Janke (South Dakota State)
Jaxon Janke (South Dakota State)
Bub Means (Pittsburgh)
Tahj Washington (USC)
Malik Washington (Virginia)

Cardinals assistant OL coach Chris Cook (right) and tackle D.J. Humphries
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
