All-Star Cardinals Coaches And The Players With Whom They'll Work

As Cardinals assistant-turned-Shrine-Game-OC Drew Terrell said, "it's an advantage for us" to have coaches working the two big college all-star games coming up -- the Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. Every team will have scouts at the practices, maybe even appearances by a head coach or GM. But those who are coaching get a sense of who the player is in all facets of prepping, and that can only help when deciding if a team might want to draft a guy in Apri.

The Senior Bowl participants that landed with the Cardinals last year after Israel Woolfork took part as a QB coach for one of the teams: wide receiver Michael Wilson, quarterback Clayton Tune, linebacker Owen Pappoe and, through waivers, tight end Elijah Higgins.

With that in mind -- and noting the Cardinals will have six coaches from their staffs working the two games -- GM Monti Ossenfort will have significant extra intel incoming when it comes to analyzing a lot of draft-eligible players.