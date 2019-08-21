Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

And Now, A Very Special Flight Plan Episode

Aug 21, 2019 at 09:01 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The "Flight Plan" series has always been a good way to peek behind the curtain of the way the Cardinals' offseason unfolds. Coming soon will be a special episode documenting the training camp the Cards have just now completed, and here's a chance to look at the trailer.

The Cardinals had an eventful few weeks out at State Farm Stadium for camp. All eyes were on quarterback Kyler Murray at the time, and while you may have kept up with the news at the time, Flight Plan shows everything from a different perspective.

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph, And Watching Film With Michael Bidwill

Sessions keep communication going between coaches, owner

news

The Impact Of Losing Budda Baker

Safety reportedly dealing with high-ankle sprain

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Seahawks Game

Anderson finally gets steady playing time on offense

news

Still Searching For Answers, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

Wristbands, Huddling, And Friday Before The Seahawks

news

Cardinals Understanding Life Filled With 'Hard Knocks'

First episode premieres Nov. 9 after Seahawks game

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Vikings Game

Simmons continues to make impact plays

news

Making Catches Matter, And Vikings Aftermath

news

The (Billy) Price Is Finally Right, And Friday Before The Vikings

news

Cardinals Finding Success In Their 2-Pointers This Season

Team would break franchise record with next converted attempt

news

Antonio Hamilton's First Interception Is Perfect Gift For Wife

Veteran cornerback gave ball to his spouse as promised

news

GM Steve Keim: DeAndre Hopkins 'Instills Confidence' In Team

No concern over sideline spat; happy with Blankenship game

Advertising