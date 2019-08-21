And Now, A Very Special Flight Plan Episode

The "Flight Plan" series has always been a good way to peek behind the curtain of the way the Cardinals' offseason unfolds. Coming soon will be a special episode documenting the training camp the Cards have just now completed, and here's a chance to look at the trailer.

The Cardinals had an eventful few weeks out at State Farm Stadium for camp. All eyes were on quarterback Kyler Murray at the time, and while you may have kept up with the news at the time, Flight Plan shows everything from a different perspective.