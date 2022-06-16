Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

And Now, The Cardinals Are Off Until Training Camp

Players will return in late July to start up 2022 season

Jun 16, 2022 at 09:17 AM
Kliff Kingsbury spends 11 months a year spending a crazy amount of time hunkered down in his office or various rooms in the Dignity Health Training Center watching video and coming up with different ways to run the offense and the team.

Minicamp -- again shortened by a day, as has been Kingsbury's plan since he arrived -- ended Wednesday. Now is the time to shut it down, at least for a while.

"The next month is my time," Kingsbury said. "Y'all won't see me."

(Kingsbury acknowledges he will leave Arizona, but you aren't getting specifics out of him of where that might be, other than out of the country.)

The Cardinals that are scattering now until late July report date (except for the rookies, who have another two weeks of meetings and Buddy Morris work) are an interesting bunch. There are additions that likely need to be made, a veteran or two. There will be some spots that have to be decided during training camp, including how to organize a camp with DeAndre Hopkins knowing there will be no Hopkins until late October.

The biggest thing on the table is the potential Kyler Murray extension. It'll be interesting to see how that plays out. This is vacation time for everyone, not just players and coaches. GM Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwill also take down time, and obviously, they are two main players in any of these contract talks. It's not hard to have discussions long distance, of course, but the point of vacation for anyone is to detach from work. The players need it, and the front office does too.

There will be many stories to follow once camp nears. That is undeniable.

