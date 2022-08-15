Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown Finally Practice Together

THE FIRST LOOK AT BLACK HELMETS ON THE FIELD

The Cardinals will wear their alternate black helmets in a game for the first time Sunday night when they host the Baltimore Ravens. By rule, the team must wear the helmets for a week of practice before using them in a game, so the Cardinals were sporting the new-look lids.

"They look sharp," Kingsbury said.

Running back Keaontay Ingram said before practice, the players were excited about the helmets. A mannequin was set up in the locker room to show the players what the full uniform combo would look like.

"We bring it out so early and I get to play (Sunday), so hey," Ingram said with a smile. "I love them. I love the all black. That savage look. that's my type of model."

WESLEY 'TOUCH AND GO'

Kingsbury said wide receiver Antoine Wesley is still going to be sidelined 1-to-2 weeks and even then will be "touch and go," with the team watching him closely to see how he holds up.

Aside from Anderson, who will miss a week or two, wide receiver Andre Baccellia also hurt his ankle and is on a similar timeline to be sidelined. Dortch sat out Monday with a knee contusion but said he would return to practice Tuesday.

Quarterback Colt McCoy still wasn't throwing in the open portion of practice. Center Rodney Hudson and linebacker Markus Golden remained DNPs.

RAVENS PLAYING TIME PLAN