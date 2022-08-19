Cardinals Wrap Up Training Camp At State Farm Stadium

The quarterbacks did well last Friday against the Bengals and have another chance to impress Sunday against the Ravens. Kliff Kingsbury praised both during training camp and said he expects to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. McSorley will start against the Ravens Sunday and has the edge in getting a roster spot.

"Both guys have operated well," Kingsbury said. "I think it's been fortunate for both to get as many reps as they've been starting camp at the third and fourth spots. They've handled it well. I'm excited to continue watching them play."

McSorley and Guarantano don't look at practice and preseason as ways to outduel one another. That's not important because it's not about their competition, it's about helping the team improve.

"We're both gathering information from Kyler and Colt, talking and trying to help each other," McSorley said. "Our goal is to win games in the regular season, and as we do that, we're growing and competing with each other along the way."

"I watched the Derek Jeter documentary and he said, 'competition eliminates complacency,' " Guarantano added. "When you have a (quarterback room) like ours, you feel the competition and want to get better every day."

Time is running out, however. Camp is over, and the practice days dwindle. There is one week -- on the road, in Tennessee -- of practice before the final cuts come.

In that regard, Kennard can't quite feel totally finished.