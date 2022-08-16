Coaching Could Be In Kyler Murray's Future

Running back Jonathan Ward was standing behind Murray at the time and said he would've said something to his quarterback if he thought the call was poor.

As for Murray being a coach post-playing career, Ward said he could see it happening.

"He's got a lot of knowledge for the game," Ward said. "He would definitely be one of those goal-oriented coaches, though. You wouldn't have too much slack to play around with."

There are plenty of years to play the game first. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray is being caught up on the installs he missed while out with Covid and then a sore wrist, and that will be done by the end of camp.

Working next week in practices against the Titans in Nashville will also speed up Murray's process. It hasn't been easy. Murray acknowledged that after Covid, he could "feel it" when he first started practicing.

The soap opera of the offseason and early camp is finally passed, however, as Murray settles in to his job with that substantial new contract as part of the equation.

"I think the ownership (of the deal), knowing what that contract means, face of the franchise, showing up each and every day being consistent, leading, you can definitely see that he understands how that changed things," Kingsbury said. "But he's been Kyler, been super-competitive and out there making plays like he always has."

Murray confirmed what Kingsbury had hinted at, that he won't play in the preseason. But there might be more playcalling to come.

There is a different perspective as a coach than a player. Maybe Murray can learn a tip or two from that angle.

But he's 25, with a long career to go. Playing is what is what it's about right now.