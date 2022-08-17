The Future At Tackle Should Have Josh Jones

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Aug 17, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Tackle Josh Jones during the preseason opener against the Bengals last week.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Josh Jones is a future starting offensive tackle for the Cardinals.

Run game coordinator and offensive line coach Sean Kugler made the statement during camp, which Jones learned about following practice on Wednesday.

"I appreciate that for seeing that in me," Jones said. "But I know that's why I'm here. I know I'm an NFL starter; I just have to get there. I will keep working until the coaches feel comfortable putting me out as an NFL starting tackle."

Through training camp, the biggest thing Jones has focused on is consistency. Jones started 12 games in 2021, nine at right guard and three at tackle, the latter his natural position where he feels the most comfortable.

There were good and bad moments. It's all part of the process for Jones becoming the player the Cardinals envision.

"We're very happy with our tackle situation with Beachum and Humphries," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "They're great players and leaders. Josh has to keep coming and I think he has improved each year. We have to be able to trust him each snap and practice to be that cornerstone. That's an important position in this league."

For now, Jones will absorb advice from D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum, the team's starting tackles.

Humphries isn't going anywhere soon after signing a three year extension to remain under contract through the 2025 season. Beachum has a year left on his deal.

Jones said he's learned a lot from the veterans during their duration as teammates.

"They've taught me how to push myself," Jones said. "To be a pro and care for my body inside and outside the building."

JOINT PRACTICES WOULD BE WELCOME ANNUALLY

The Cardinals will practice against the Titans in Tennessee next week leading into their preseason finale in Nashville. Joint practices have become a favorite of coaches across the league who like to get their key players work against other key players in a controlled environment that isn't a preseason game.

It will be the first time a Kingsbury-coached Cardinals team has done joint practices. He'd like to do it every year, although he acknowledged it would always be elsewhere because the Cardinals only have access to one field at State Farm Stadium because of the heat.

"When you're not playing guys in the preseason (joint work) definitely gives them a feel for regular-season play," Kingsbury said.

MCBRIDE TO GET FIRST GAME ACTION

Trey McBride didn't play last week in the Cardinals' preseason victory over the Bengals, but that won't be the case this weekend.

The rookie will play Sunday, Kingsbury said, after dealing with back spasms recently in camp.

"He made a couple of nice catches (Wednesday)," Kingsbury said. "He has to get back in rhythm, but when he gets a chance, he usually makes the most of his opportunity."

CARDINALS CUT LEMONIER

The Cardinals released linebacker Jesse Lemonier on Wednesday. It gives them one less pass rusher for Sunday's game.

