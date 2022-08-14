Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make Their First Cuts To Get To 85

Teams must trim to 80 next week and 53 on Aug. 30

Aug 14, 2022 at 01:07 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Breon Borders (21) was among the Cardinals' cuts on Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Breon Borders (21) was among the Cardinals' cuts on Sunday.

Teams must get their rosters down to 85 by Tuesday, but with the Cardinals returning to the practice field Monday morning, they decided to make their moves Sunday by releasing five players.

The cut players were:

  • DL Kingsley Keke
  • OL Haggai Ndubuisi
  • OL Greg Long
  • RB Ronnie RIvers
  • CB Breon Borders

Officially the Cardinals have 86 on the roster, since they have an exemption for international tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

Teams have to cut to 80 on Aug. 23, with the final cut to 53 coming on Aug. 30.

Keke had missed more than a week of camp after landing on the Covid list. Ndubuisi had been a nice story, having been plucked from a football training program out of Africa despite having no real football experience.

The Cardinals have one week of practice for training camp at State Farm Stadium. They host the Ravens Sunday evening in a nationally televised Fox game, featuring their new black alternate helmets.

Related Content

news

This Is 40: Andy Lee Still Punting Impressively For Cardinals

Veteran joins Brady as only 40-year-olds in NFL

news

First Start Gives Trace McSorley Chance To Push For Roster Spot

Notes: Green returns to Cincinnati for first time

news

Once An Uncertainty, The Time Has Come For Eno Benjamin

Running back has impressed Kingsbury enough to carve out role

news

Trace McSorley To Start Against Bengals As Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy Rest Arms

Guarantano will be the other QB in Cincinnati

news

Day To Day A Lifestyle Right Now For Maxx Williams

Cardinals tight end doesn't want to rush knee prep

news

Kyler Murray Return Continues To Be Slow-Played At Practice

Notes: Hollywood Brown does a little more; McSorley impresses

news

The Time Is Now For Zaven Collins

After difficult rookie season, expectations remain for former first-round pick

news

Set On The Offensive Line, And Red And White Practice Aftermath

news

Kyler Murray Returns To Practice After Covid Bout

Quarterback on hand for Red And White Practice

news

Red And White Practice Is A 'Sellout'

All tickets have been distributed for Saturday work

news

Words Can't Describe Rondale Moore's Hopes For Season

Cardinals second-year receiver seeks much bigger role

Advertising