Cardinals Make Their First Cuts To Get To 85

Teams must get their rosters down to 85 by Tuesday, but with the Cardinals returning to the practice field Monday morning, they decided to make their moves Sunday by releasing five players.

The cut players were:

DL Kingsley Keke

OL Haggai Ndubuisi

OL Greg Long

RB Ronnie RIvers

CB Breon Borders

Officially the Cardinals have 86 on the roster, since they have an exemption for international tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

Teams have to cut to 80 on Aug. 23, with the final cut to 53 coming on Aug. 30.

Keke had missed more than a week of camp after landing on the Covid list. Ndubuisi had been a nice story, having been plucked from a football training program out of Africa despite having no real football experience.