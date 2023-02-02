Assessing The Cardinals' Top Free Agents-To-Be

GM Monti Ossenfort is in the middle of trying to find a new coach, but free agency will come soon enough -- and at this early stage, the Cardinals' own free agents, the ones they can re-sign at any time, would be the main focus.

So it was with some interest when Pro Football Focus released its top 100 free-agent-to-be list, in part because all the players also have an estimate of their contractual worth on the market. Obviously, the numbers aren't set, but they are realistic ballparks of what could happen.

Four Cardinals UFAs are on the list: DL Zach Allen, CB Byron Murphy Jr., T Kelvin Beachum and G Will Hernandez.

The Cardinals are estimated to have between $14 million and $15 million of cap space, but that can change quickly with cuts or restructures. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, for instance, has a $12M cap hit and is unlikely to keep it under the circumstances. But when it comes to free agents, Allen and Murphy are the highest profile, and Allen comes in at No. 23 on this list.

What is a little surprising about Allen, however, is that four defensive linemen (Philly's Javon Hargrave, Washington's Daron Payne, Minnesota's Dalvin Tomlinson and Denver's Dre'Mont Jones) are all ranked above him. PFF says Allen is in the "second or third tier" of his position group, and estimates his deal at three years and $37.5M, and about $26M guaranteed. Given J.J. Watt's retirement, I'd think keeping Allen -- the first pick of the third round in 2019 -- would be crucial.

More interesting is Murphy. He is 42nd on the list. But there are six cornerbacks above him -- including Patrick Peterson at No. 33. Maybe the money comes into play (P2 will definitely be cheaper than Murphy at this point in their careers) and there was also the back issue that kept Murphy out half the season. Only 25, Murphy's expected contract is three years, $26.25 million, with $16.25M guaranteed. It'll be interesting, given his injury, if Murphy takes a longer deal or tries for a one-year and hit the market again in 2024.

The other two Cardinals on the list is the starting right side of the offensive line, tackle Beachum (No. 72) and guard Hernandez (79). Beachum -- estimated to get a two-year deal for $3 million, and $2M guaranteed -- is an interesting consideration for the Cardinals because he is excellent in the locker room and steady on the field, yet the Cardinals still don't have a spot for Josh Jones if Beachum returns.