Back Together Weekend, The First Skirmish, And Camp Practice Aftermath

The NFL calls the first weekend of training camp "Back Together Weekend," a nod to the return to the NFL season and in theory, the camaraderie of fans and players. But there is still football on the field, and the Cardinals had arguably their most physical practice of the week Saturday, and that led to the first fight of camp -- and how Jonathan Gannon reacts to such things.

Gannon had made it clear fighting was "non-negotiable" as a possibility. Then, midway through the practice, a play ended with second-unit left guard Dennis Daley and defensive lineman L.J. Collier getting into a skirmish that could've escalated but was quickly halted. Running back James Conner was trying to calm down Daley. Then Gannon spoke to each player individually before banishing them to the locker room prior to the end of practice. So yeah, Gannon said fighting would be a no-go, and then he proved it in real time.

-- It was a spirited practice even before the "fight," not a surprise given that the Cardinals are off Sunday and will have a chance to rest. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Trey McBride were again on the field, had their helmets but were not working.

-- Arguably the star of the afternoon was tight end Noah Togiai. Haven't heard of him? I get it. He's played seven NFL games and has yet to make a catch. But he made three highlight-type catches on Saturday, including a diving TD catch on a pass from Colt McCoy. With McBride down, he's also getting first-team reps right now with Geoff Swaim in the 12-personnel the Cardinals have out there.

-- It's interesting to see all four quarterbacks getting reps in 11-on-11. It's not even -- Clayton Tune seems to be getting the most work, and they are probably going to be smart with McCoy -- but David Blough and Jeff Driskel are getting in work.

-- Tune continues to look sharp. He and Zach Pascal look like they have chemistry already.

-- Cornerback Marco Wilson and linebacker Krys Barnes each had interceptions of McCoy, although the latter was a ricochet off running back Corey Clement.