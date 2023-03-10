Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

At No. 3, team will have top non-QB choice or could still trade

Mar 10, 2023 at 03:44 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Sure, it's a quiet Friday afternoon. But really, when is it that quiet in the NFL?

Not on a day when news breaks that the Chicago Bears were trading the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers (in exchange for No. 9, No. 61, first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore). The Panthers are taking a quarterback. The Texans, picking No. 2, are taking a quarterback.

The Cardinals now are in the draft's driver's seat.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, a player many think is the best available in this draft, will be there. If that's the guy the Cardinals want, they already know they will be able to get him. Now, a trade isn't out of the question. If someone wants, say, QB Anthony Richardson badly enough -- and are worried the Colts at No. 4 would take him -- there will be opportunity to trade down. That is something to consider.

Of course, if the Colts want Richardson, and are fearful the Cards could trade with someone else, a 3/4 swap to pick up an extra pick and get Anderson would be Christmas in April.

Regardless, the biggest question about the draft was to which QB-needy team the Bears would ship the No. 1 pick. That has been answered, and things just got much clearer for the Cardinals.

Will Anderson
Michael Conroy/AP
Will Anderson

Related Content

news

Player Health And What Training Camp Might Look Like

Gannon making 'football performance' a priority after injury-filled 2022

news

Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Coach said improvements will be made with players 'in mind first'

news

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

news

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

news

Bringing In Familiar Players? Not Necessarily, Gannon Says

Coach confident in getting scheme to fit whomever Cardinals acquire

news

Adrian Wilson Moves On

Ring of Honor member and VP of pro personnel takes job with Panthers

news

Ossenfort: Cardinals 'Evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins Situation

General Manager met recently with star wide receiver

news

Cardinals Could Need Extra Quarterback, At Least In Offseason

Bidwill touches on multiple subjects on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Their Coordinators

Gannon tabs Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis, Browns QB coach Drew Petzing

news

Farewell, Kent Somers, It's Been An Impressive Run

Longtime Cardinals beat writer retiring from Arizona Republic

news

In The Building, Kyler Murray Rehabs

Quarterback returns to Tempe for first time since knee surgery

Advertising