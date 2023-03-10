Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

Sure, it's a quiet Friday afternoon. But really, when is it that quiet in the NFL?

Not on a day when news breaks that the Chicago Bears were trading the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers (in exchange for No. 9, No. 61, first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore). The Panthers are taking a quarterback. The Texans, picking No. 2, are taking a quarterback.

The Cardinals now are in the draft's driver's seat.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, a player many think is the best available in this draft, will be there. If that's the guy the Cardinals want, they already know they will be able to get him. Now, a trade isn't out of the question. If someone wants, say, QB Anthony Richardson badly enough -- and are worried the Colts at No. 4 would take him -- there will be opportunity to trade down. That is something to consider.

Of course, if the Colts want Richardson, and are fearful the Cards could trade with someone else, a 3/4 swap to pick up an extra pick and get Anderson would be Christmas in April.