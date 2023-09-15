Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

BJ Ojulari Ready To See Brother Azeez When Giants Come To Town

Edge rushers on opposite sides for Cardinals' home opener

Sep 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM
The thrill was there on draft day, when the Cardinals picked BJ Ojulari in the second round and let him join older brother Azeez in the NFL. Knowing the Cardinals and the Giants -- where Azeez plays -- were going to meet this season made it that much better.

That happens Sunday, and the two haven't let the moment pass with each other.

"We're chirping," BJ Ojulari said with a smile. "We're chirping."

This, BJ said, will be the first time the two have played in a football game on opposing teams -- although as brothers, it's not the first time they have gone up against each other.

"Growing up, we always clashed against each other in everything, competing," BJ said. "It's a very familiar feelings. I know we will both give it our all to help put our teams in the best situation to win."

Azeez Ojulari was a second-round pick himself, in 2021 out of Georgia. Also playing off the edge, Azeez has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has left him limited, and he's listed -- unfortunately -- as doubtful for the game. It doesn't mean the meeting will have less meaning however.

"We speak every day, that's my guy, I love him," Azeez Ojulari told Giants.com. "I'm so happy for him. It's like a dream come true for both of us. Two brothers in the NFL. We've been watching the NFL since we were little, so it's like a dream come true, now it's happening."

BJ said everyone in his family started booking flights as soon as the schedule was set in May. He will host some of his family, he said, while the rest will stay at an Airbnb. The game will mark an important moment for more than just he and his brother.

"We know we represent something much bigger than us," BJ said. "We represent the last name on our back."

