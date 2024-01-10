Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Blake Gillikin 'Indebted' To Cardinals After Solid Year

Punter takes to Instagram to pen personal season review

Jan 10, 2024 at 09:51 AM
Blake Gillikin didn't play for the Cardinals until they were four games into the season, a replacement after a month for Nolan Cooney. And while his start -- particularly as a holder, which he acknowledged -- was bumpy, he turned out to be a good signing.

Gillikin set the franchise record for punting average at 50.6, which was third in the NFL, and his net of 43.6 was eighth in the league. He also settled into his role as holder for Matt Prater (who, despite his fourth-quarter misses in the finale, also had a good year.)

Gillikin is scheduled to be a free agent. He posted on Instagram this week that he was grateful the Cardinals signed him after being cut at the end of the preseason by the Saints.

"My closet has some more Arizona Cardinals red in it now, and I'm forever indebted to believing in me at a time I was starting to lose belief in myself," Gillikin wrote in part.

"All I wanted to prove was that I still belonged as as one of the best 32 at my job. Can't wait for the future, whether that's in Arizona or elsewhere," he added.

The offseason has just started, and I'd expect a handful of players set to be free agents to re-sign before March's free agency. Like any free agent, it's hard to know the financial expectations for either side in this case, but Gillikin made a strong case to return.

