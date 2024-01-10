Blake Gillikin 'Indebted' To Cardinals After Solid Year

Blake Gillikin didn't play for the Cardinals until they were four games into the season, a replacement after a month for Nolan Cooney. And while his start -- particularly as a holder, which he acknowledged -- was bumpy, he turned out to be a good signing.

Gillikin set the franchise record for punting average at 50.6, which was third in the NFL, and his net of 43.6 was eighth in the league. He also settled into his role as holder for Matt Prater (who, despite his fourth-quarter misses in the finale, also had a good year.)

Gillikin is scheduled to be a free agent. He posted on Instagram this week that he was grateful the Cardinals signed him after being cut at the end of the preseason by the Saints.

"My closet has some more Arizona Cardinals red in it now, and I'm forever indebted to believing in me at a time I was starting to lose belief in myself," Gillikin wrote in part.

"All I wanted to prove was that I still belonged as as one of the best 32 at my job. Can't wait for the future, whether that's in Arizona or elsewhere," he added.