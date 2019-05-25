Budda Baker, Damiere Byrd In The Mix For Gold

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

May 25, 2019 at 01:00 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

Who is the fastest Cardinal is always an ongoing debate. Let's face it, it's easy to figure out an answer to the question, as long as those in the conversation are willing to line up and race.

But now there is apparently an attempt to figure it out on a national level, with something called "40 Yards of Gold." The "tournament" of races will reportedly put some of the fastest NFL players into battle. Two Cardinals have been named as participants: safety Budda Baker and wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who was signed as a free agent this past season after a few years in Carolina.

Among the other players taking part are former Cardinal and current Saint wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and former Cardinal and current Redskins cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

The event is supposed to be televised, and will take place on June 29. Now, there are not a ton of details on the website. We will see if this actually happens.

Also, I'd guess there would be other Cardinals who could/would lay claim to being the fastest on the team. Patrick Peterson. Perhaps rookies Andy Isabella or Kyler Murray. Safety Rudy Ford or cornerback Brandon Williams. Running back T.J. Logan. (I'm sure I forgot someone that'll be upset he wasn't included.) But only Baker and Byrd are getting the chance at this gold, apparently.

