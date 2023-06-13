Budda Baker On Hand For Minicamp, But Not Practicing

Budda Baker appeared for Cardinals mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, as expected and "a smile on his face," coach Jonathan Gannon said.

But Baker did not practice.

"It was good to have him in the building today," Gannon said. "He was asking a bunch of questions. I told the coaches, 'You better be on your toes because he's going to ask good questions.'

"He's not on the field. He's working through some things (business-wise). But we've had good conversations with him, the dialogue has been great. I'm ready to get '3' back out there."

Baker is seeking some sort of adjustment to his contract, which pays him $27 million the next two seasons but has no guaranteed money left.

Baker was one of many Cardinals not practicing, although the balance of those not working were injury-related. Gannon said the Cardinals had 100 percent attendance.

Even with Baker not around for voluntary work, Gannon said he had received texts from Baker with video clips asking for coaching points.

"If there is anybody you shouldn't have to worry about on this defense not being here right now it's Budda Baker," linebacker Dennis Gardeck said. "He's been handling his business and I know he'll be ready."

Gannon said the Cardinals would take Baker's practice participation "day by day." It seems unlikely Baker would be out on the field Wednesday, the Cardinals' last day of on-field work before the pre-training camp break.

KYLER PROGRESS UPDATE

Kyler Murray was out on the field watching practice Tuesday and Gannon said he – like many of the injured players – was hoping to do some work instead of sitting out.

The coach might have just been being nice to the quarterback, who remains in the middle of his ACL rehab. Gannon definitely isn't giving any clues to Murray's timetable to return.

"We'll see," Gannon said. "Long way to go. There are five or six weeks before we start. We'll take it day by day and he's doing a good job improving his game every day, in the training room, in the meeting room."

AS POTENTIAL STARTER, TUNE HASN'T HEARD SUCH A SONG

With Murray sidelined, the conversation about who starts at quarterback has been an obvious one. Veteran Colt McCoy is the likely pick, but there is a portion of the fanbase yearning to see fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune.

"I am here to do my job," Tune said. "If I get an opportunity, I want to make the most of it. I didn't even know people were saying that but if I get my opportunity, I'll make the most of it."