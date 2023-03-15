Byron Murphy Departs For Minnesota In Free Agency

The question was what would happen this free-agent period to the Cardinals' top two free-agents-to-be: cornerback Byron Murphy and defensive lineman Zach Allen. Allen agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos Monday, and many hoped it would turn out that Murphy would end up staying. He did not.

The deal was potentially worth a reported $22 million, although the structure will be interesting to see. It could be set up a bunch of different ways, but it is possible this will be a prove-it deal for Murphy, who played in only nine games last season with a nagging back injury. (And indeed, Murphy still will have to pass a physical before signing on Wednesday.) But even if it is prove-it, that worked out fine for another former Cardinals draft pick, Haason Reddick, when he went to Carolina in 2021.