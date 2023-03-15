Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Byron Murphy Departs For Minnesota In Free Agency

Cornerback getting two-year deal with Vikings

Mar 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The question was what would happen this free-agent period to the Cardinals' top two free-agents-to-be: cornerback Byron Murphy and defensive lineman Zach Allen. Allen agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos Monday, and many hoped it would turn out that Murphy would end up staying. He did not.

Tuesday evening news broke that Murphy was going to accept a two-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings -- a team that had a hole at the position after letting another former Cardinal, Patrick Peterson, depart.

The deal was potentially worth a reported $22 million, although the structure will be interesting to see. It could be set up a bunch of different ways, but it is possible this will be a prove-it deal for Murphy, who played in only nine games last season with a nagging back injury. (And indeed, Murphy still will have to pass a physical before signing on Wednesday.) But even if it is prove-it, that worked out fine for another former Cardinals draft pick, Haason Reddick, when he went to Carolina in 2021.

The Vikings filled a hole and now the Cardinals have a big one at the position, with Marco Wilson the only guy under contract who played significant snaps last season (rookie Christian Matthew did get some work late). The 2019 draft was fruitful for the Cardinals, with the first three rounds featuring Kyler Murray, Murphy and Allen (and Andy Isabella, but that's a blog for another time.) Murphy and Allen were solid players but now have new addresses.

Players can begin signing with teams that aren't their own beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time. The Cardinals will continue to add to the roster -- more signings will come Wednesday and as the week goes on -- but it's impossible to deny losing Murphy, on top of Allen, won't hurt.

Byron Murphy Jr. (right) and Kyler Murray after Murphy's game-winning touchdown in overtime at Las Vegas last season.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Byron Murphy Jr. (right) and Kyler Murray after Murphy's game-winning touchdown in overtime at Las Vegas last season.

Related Content

news

Zach Allen Reportedly Leaves For Broncos

Defensive lineman reunites with Vance Joseph

news

Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

At No. 3, team will have top non-QB choice or could still trade

news

Player Health And What Training Camp Might Look Like

Gannon making 'football performance' a priority after injury-filled 2022

news

Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Coach said improvements will be made with players 'in mind first'

news

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

news

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

news

Bringing In Familiar Players? Not Necessarily, Gannon Says

Coach confident in getting scheme to fit whomever Cardinals acquire

news

Adrian Wilson Moves On

Ring of Honor member and VP of pro personnel takes job with Panthers

news

Ossenfort: Cardinals 'Evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins Situation

General Manager met recently with star wide receiver

news

Cardinals Could Need Extra Quarterback, At Least In Offseason

Bidwill touches on multiple subjects on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Their Coordinators

Gannon tabs Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis, Browns QB coach Drew Petzing

Advertising