Cardinals Activate Dennis Daley, Elevate Damien Williams

Team gets help on offensive line depth

Oct 14, 2023 at 01:17 PM
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dennis Daley (71) during the 2023 preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug 19, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

LOS ANGELES -- The Cardinals are adding to their offensive line depth.

﻿Dennis Daley﻿, who was in the mix to be starting left guard in training camp before suffering an ankle injury late in preseason, was officially activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and returned to the 53-man roster.

The team also elevated veteran running back ﻿Damien Williams﻿ and cornerback ﻿Bobby Price﻿ from the practice squad. Williams, who scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2019, will join Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado in the running back room now that James Conner is on IR. The team had previously elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad twice but Clement never had an offensive snap.

How the Cardinals dole out snaps to Ingram, Demercado and Williams on game day will be one of the storylines for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Daley, a veteran who has played both tackle and guard, was battling eventual left guard starter Elijah Wilkinson for the job through the preseason. Wilkinson has given up a handful of snaps at that position the past few games to Trystan Colon.

Price takes a spot vacated with the hamstring injury to Jalen Thompson. The Cardinals figure to use Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton and Kei'Trel Clark as their top cornerback trio against Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and the high-level Rams passing game.

