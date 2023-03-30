Cardinals Sign Cornerback Rashad Fenton

Rashad Fenton started last season with the eventual Super Bowl champions, although he didn't finish with them.

"You go into the season with certain expectations but as the year went on, the plan is God's plan," Fenton said with a smile. "As a professional, whatever the circumstances are, you've got to deal with it and own up to it."

The veteran cornerback, who signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, was traded by the Chiefs to the Falcons in November. He still rooted for his former team to win the Super Bowl, and recently learned he still earned a Super Bowl ring -- which he was not sure he'd get -- for his second such piece of jewelry.

Now, he comes to a team that is in need at the position after No. 1 corner Byron Murphy left as a free agent. Marco Wilson remains, and the Cardinals re-signed veteran Antonio Hamilton. The Cardinals also have 2022 draft pick Christian Matthew as well as Nate Hairston, who spent time on the practice squad last season.

"I'm not going to say there is a need for me to do anything," Fenton said. "Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm definitely going to do it. I'm looking forward to competing and helping the team excel at the cornerback position."

A one-time sixth-round pick of the Chiefs, Fenton has started 17 of 49 career games, with two interceptions. He was traded to the Falcons when the Chiefs turned to a couple of rookies in their secondary.