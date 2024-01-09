Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Add Four More On 'Futures' Deals

Veteran cornerback Hall among those for 90-man roster

Jan 09, 2024 at 02:01 PM
The Cardinals have added cornerback Darren Hall to their offseason roster.
The Cardinals had a second round of additions Tuesday with "futures" contracts, including cornerback Darren Hall.

Hall was on the Colts' practice squad this season but spent time with the Falcons, totaling 69 tackles and a sack in 31 career games. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021.

The team also kept cornerback Verone McKinley IIIfrom their year-end practice squad as well as re-signing a pair of players who had been on the practice squad at different points this season: wide receiver Daniel Arias and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants.

Players who sign future deals will be on the offseason roster although the contract does not begin until the new league year starts in mid-March. The Cardinals had signed eight players to future contracts on Monday.

