Cardinals Add Four More On 'Futures' Deals

The Cardinals had a second round of additions Tuesday with "futures" contracts, including cornerback Darren Hall.

Hall was on the Colts' practice squad this season but spent time with the Falcons, totaling 69 tackles and a sack in 31 career games. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021.

The team also kept cornerback Verone McKinley IIIfrom their year-end practice squad as well as re-signing a pair of players who had been on the practice squad at different points this season: wide receiver Daniel Arias and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants.