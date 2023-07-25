Cardinals Sign 5 Players, Including Potential Center Pat Elflein

With players reporting to training camp Tuesday evening, the Cardinals made some final roster adjustments on Tuesday afternoon before their initial practice -- and among the five signings included a veteran option at center.

Pat Elflein, who was the Carolina Panthers' starting center last season before his year ended with a hip injury, will join a group that currently has Hjalte Froholdt as the first-team center ahead of Lecitus Smith and rookie Jon Gaines II. Elflein has also started at guard in his career, and was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2017.

The Cardinals are also signing tight end Geoff Swaim, wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis, and long snapper Jack Coco.

The team placed long snapper Matt Hembrough (back) on injured reserve and released tight end Chris Pierce.

Swaim, who has played 87 NFL games with 100 catches for 752 yards and six touchdowns, played in Tennessee the last three seasons and has a connection to GM Monti Ossenfort. He has also played with Dallas and Jacksonville, and arrives to give the Cardinals a veteran in the tight end room while Zach Ertz rehabs from his torn ACL.

Davion Davis had 39 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns for the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions this summer. He has one NFL catch in stints with the Vikings, Browns and Texans. Kaden Davis also played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers, making eight receptions and serving more as a return specialist.