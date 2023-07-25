Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign 5 Players, Including Potential Center Pat Elflein

Team adds veteran to offensive line mix as training camp begins

Jul 25, 2023 at 01:40 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Veteran Pat Elflein will be in the battle to play center for the Cardinals.
Jason Behnken/AP
Veteran Pat Elflein will be in the battle to play center for the Cardinals.

With players reporting to training camp Tuesday evening, the Cardinals made some final roster adjustments on Tuesday afternoon before their initial practice -- and among the five signings included a veteran option at center.

Pat Elflein, who was the Carolina Panthers' starting center last season before his year ended with a hip injury, will join a group that currently has Hjalte Froholdt as the first-team center ahead of Lecitus Smith and rookie Jon Gaines II. Elflein has also started at guard in his career, and was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2017.

The Cardinals are also signing tight end Geoff Swaim, wide receivers Davion Davis and Kaden Davis, and long snapper Jack Coco.

The team placed long snapper Matt Hembrough (back) on injured reserve and released tight end Chris Pierce.

Swaim, who has played 87 NFL games with 100 catches for 752 yards and six touchdowns, played in Tennessee the last three seasons and has a connection to GM Monti Ossenfort. He has also played with Dallas and Jacksonville, and arrives to give the Cardinals a veteran in the tight end room while Zach Ertz rehabs from his torn ACL.

Davion Davis had 39 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns for the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions this summer. He has one NFL catch in stints with the Vikings, Browns and Texans. Kaden Davis also played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers, making eight receptions and serving more as a return specialist.

Coco played all 17 games as the Packers long snapper last season.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Brandon Smith

Move made on the eve of mandatory minicamp

news

Cardinals Claim Cornerback Kyler McMichael

Defensive back was released by Bills

news

Cardinals Bring Back Long Snapper Aaron Brewer

Veteran coming off chest injury that ended his 2022 season

news

Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver let go during roster reset under new GM Monti Ossenfort

news

Cardinals Sign Veteran Punter Matt Haack

Team also releases three during roster moves

news

Cardinals Claim Another In Defensive Lineman Ben Stille

Second straight day team is awarded player off waivers

news

Cardinals Awarded Andre Chachere Off Waivers

Defensive back released by Eagles, previously in Arizona

news

Cardinals Awarded Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers

Safety was released by Falcons last week

news

Jeff Driskel Joins Competition For Cardinals Starting Quarterback

Team now has three veterans at position while Kyler Murray rehabs

news

Jackson Barton Signed For Cardinals Offensive Line Mix

Tackle played for Raiders in 2022

news

Cardinals Bolster Special Teams By Signing Kris Boyd

Cornerback signs after four seasons in Minnesota

Advertising