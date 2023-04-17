Cardinals Awarded Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers

The Cardinals needed depth at safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, so they added a player Monday when they were awarded Jovante Moffatt off waivers.

Moffatt had been released by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. He has also spent time with the Browns and Jets.

He has appeared in 17 NFL games, mostly on special teams. He was on Atlanta's practice squad for part of 2022 before being elevated to the active roster on Nov. 8.

Behind Baker and Thompson, the Cardinals only had JuJu Hughes and Josh Thomas on the roster before acquiring Moffatt.