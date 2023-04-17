Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Awarded Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers

Safety was released by Falcons last week

Apr 17, 2023
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals claimed safety Jovante Moffatt from the Falcons.
Danny Karnik/AP
The Cardinals needed depth at safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, so they added a player Monday when they were awarded Jovante Moffatt off waivers.

Moffatt had been released by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. He has also spent time with the Browns and Jets.

He has appeared in 17 NFL games, mostly on special teams. He was on Atlanta's practice squad for part of 2022 before being elevated to the active roster on Nov. 8.

Behind Baker and Thompson, the Cardinals only had JuJu Hughes and Josh Thomas on the roster before acquiring Moffatt.

Baker has reportedly asked to be traded, news that broke last week.

