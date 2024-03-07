Cardinals' Best Free Agent Signings Ever? Start With Kurt Warner

Monti Ossenfort has made the point there are "dangers" in free agency, and as I went through the years trying to find the top free agent signings for the Cardinals, that certainly played out.

Sports Illustrated recently named the best free agent signings ever for each team, naming Kurt Warner the top for the Cardinals, and I cannot argue. The future Hall of Famer was excellent in Arizona, although he did have to fend off Matt Leinart at one point.

(And to be clear, I'm not sure Warner's signing would have considered great before the 2007 season, and when he signed in Arizona, having moved on from both the Rams and Giants, it did not come with the same fanfare as some of the other signings the Cardinals have had.)