Cardinals Bring Back Chris Banjo To Practice Squad

With an open spot on the practice squad, the Cardinals brought back a familiar face on Thursday morning.
The team re-signed veteran safety Chris Banjo, a necessary move after releasing Deionte Thompson earlier in the week.
The Cardinals still have only two safeties on the active roster -- Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson -- but from the practice squad Banjo could be elevated to play on game days up to three times.
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons also can get some work at safety if needed.
Banjo had played for the Cardinals from 2019-2021. Last season he began the season on the practice squad but ended up being promoted to the active roster soon after. He played in 16 games and the playoff game against the Rams, mostly on special teams.