Cardinals Bring Back Chris Banjo To Practice Squad

With an open spot on the practice squad, the Cardinals brought back a familiar face on Thursday morning.

The team re-signed veteran safety Chris Banjo, a necessary move after releasing Deionte Thompson earlier in the week.

The Cardinals still have only two safeties on the active roster -- Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson -- but from the practice squad Banjo could be elevated to play on game days up to three times.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons also can get some work at safety if needed.