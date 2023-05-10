Cardinals Claim Another In Defensive Lineman Ben Stille

The Cardinals, third on the waiver claim list, figure to be active in looking at any available players in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season.
So a day after being awarded defensive back Andre Chachere off waivers, the Cardinals got another player on Wednesday when they were awarded their claim on defensive lineman Ben Stille, who had been released by the Cleveland Browns.
Stille began the 2022 season in Miami, before being signed by the Browns in November off the Dolphins' practice squad. Undrafted in 2022 out of Nebraska before signing with the Dolphins, the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Stille appeared in seven games total as a rookie.
He joins a defensive line that remains in flux as the new coaching staff looks to find its pieces without a true veteran anchor. The Cardinals added Dante Stills in the draft and Jacob Slade as a priority undrafted rookie, along with those already on the roster: Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Carlos Watkins, Jonathan Ledbetter, L.J. Collier, Kevin Strong, Manny Jones and Eric Banks,