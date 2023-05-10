Cardinals Claim Another In Defensive Lineman Ben Stille

The Cardinals, third on the waiver claim list, figure to be active in looking at any available players in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season.

So a day after being awarded defensive back Andre Chachere off waivers, the Cardinals got another player on Wednesday when they were awarded their claim on defensive lineman Ben Stille, who had been released by the Cleveland Browns.

Stille began the 2022 season in Miami, before being signed by the Browns in November off the Dolphins' practice squad. Undrafted in 2022 out of Nebraska before signing with the Dolphins, the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Stille appeared in seven games total as a rookie.