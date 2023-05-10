Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Another In Defensive Lineman Ben Stille

Second straight day team is awarded player off waivers

May 10, 2023 at 01:13 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have added defensive lineman Ben Stille off waivers.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
The Cardinals have added defensive lineman Ben Stille off waivers.

The Cardinals, third on the waiver claim list, figure to be active in looking at any available players in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season.

So a day after being awarded defensive back Andre Chachere off waivers, the Cardinals got another player on Wednesday when they were awarded their claim on defensive lineman Ben Stille, who had been released by the Cleveland Browns.

Stille began the 2022 season in Miami, before being signed by the Browns in November off the Dolphins' practice squad. Undrafted in 2022 out of Nebraska before signing with the Dolphins, the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Stille appeared in seven games total as a rookie.

He joins a defensive line that remains in flux as the new coaching staff looks to find its pieces without a true veteran anchor. The Cardinals added Dante Stills in the draft and Jacob Slade as a priority undrafted rookie, along with those already on the roster: Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Carlos Watkins, Jonathan Ledbetter, L.J. Collier, Kevin Strong, Manny Jones and Eric Banks,

Related Content

news

Cardinals Awarded Andre Chachere Off Waivers

Defensive back released by Eagles, previously in Arizona

news

Cardinals Awarded Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers

Safety was released by Falcons last week

news

Jeff Driskel Joins Competition For Cardinals Starting Quarterback

Team now has three veterans at position while Kyler Murray rehabs

news

Jackson Barton Signed For Cardinals Offensive Line Mix

Tackle played for Raiders in 2022

news

Cardinals Bolster Special Teams By Signing Kris Boyd

Cornerback signs after four seasons in Minnesota

news

Another Offensive Lineman As Cardinals Sign Elijah Wilkinson

Was a starter for Falcons in 2022

news

Defensive Lineman Carlos Watkins Joins Cardinals

Played in rotation for Cowboys last season

news

Cardinals Sign Cornerback Rashad Fenton

Former starter with Chiefs arrives to help secondary

news

Krys Barnes Joins Cardinals Linebacking Corps

Former Packer agrees to one-year contract

news

Cardinals Add Linebacker Josh Woods To Roster

Special teamer was captain with Lions

news

Cardinals Agree To Terms With OL Dennis Daley

Tackle started 16 games for Tennessee last season

Advertising