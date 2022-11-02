Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

Cowboys had released former second-round pick

Nov 02, 2022 at 02:11 PM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals have claimed defensive lineman Trysten Hill (72) off waivers from the Cowboys.
Jeff Lewis/AP
The Cardinals added some defensive line depth on Wednesday, claiming Trysten Hill after the Cowboys released him on Tuesday.

But their running back room took a step back, with Darrel Williams -- who had just returned from a knee injury -- being placed on Injured Reserve after hurting his hip against the Vikings.

Williams was seen on crutches during the open locker room session.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury is hoping James Conner will be ready to return for the Seahawks game; Conner was officially limited Wednesday after a walkthrough. As it stands, Eno Benjamin and Keontay Ingram are in line to be the top two backs Sunday, pending Conner's situation.

Hill was a second-round pick for Dallas in 2019. The Cardinals reportedly explored a trade for Hill this week but instead waited and were able to get him through a waiver claim.

Injuries have been an issue in Hill's career; his seven games played this season tied his career-best. He was held out of the Cowboys' last game. He has 33 career tackles and half a sack.

With Rashard Lawrence on Injured Reserve, the Cardinals have looked for more bodies inside. Fellow former Cowboy Antwaun Woods was elevated from the practice squad against the Vikings to play for the first time this season. Woods got in for 13 snaps. Jonathan Ledbetter was also listed as DNP for Wednesday's walkthrough because of a ribs injury.

