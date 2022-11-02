Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

The Cardinals added some defensive line depth on Wednesday, claiming Trysten Hill after the Cowboys released him on Tuesday.

But their running back room took a step back, with Darrel Williams -- who had just returned from a knee injury -- being placed on Injured Reserve after hurting his hip against the Vikings.

Williams was seen on crutches during the open locker room session.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury is hoping James Conner will be ready to return for the Seahawks game; Conner was officially limited Wednesday after a walkthrough. As it stands, Eno Benjamin and Keontay Ingram are in line to be the top two backs Sunday, pending Conner's situation.

Hill was a second-round pick for Dallas in 2019. The Cardinals reportedly explored a trade for Hill this week but instead waited and were able to get him through a waiver claim.

Injuries have been an issue in Hill's career; his seven games played this season tied his career-best. He was held out of the Cowboys' last game. He has 33 career tackles and half a sack.