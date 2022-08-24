Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Ford Price Is Mitigated By Three Cardinals Comp Picks

Team should get extra selections for free-agent losses of Kirk, Jones, Edmonds

Aug 24, 2022 at 07:15 AM
The trade for Cody Ford carries with it multiple storylines -- whether he can salvage a career that has been a struggle since coming in as a second-round pick, how much he'd actually have to play right away given multiple injuries on the offensive line right now for the Cardinals, whether he can be a young addition that could help the Cards in the future.

But in the present, there was the fifth-round pick the Cardinals surrendered for him. It's a high pick for a guy who could've gotten released, although Bills GM Brandon Beane told Buffalo reporters on Tuesday multiple teams had inquired about getting Ford. If true, the price goes up.

The other factor? The Cardinals will have some extra compensatory picks in 2023, giving them some leeway to trade for Ford (and maybe another for a cornerback at some point.)

The Cardinals should end up with three comp picks, according to overthecap.com. They didn't sign any free agents that would cost them in the comp pick equation, but should pick up an extra third-round pick for the loss of Christian Kirk, an extra fifth for the loss of Chandler Jones (Jones' contract normally would earn a team a third, but veterans in the league for at least 10 years can only fetch as high as a fifth), and an extra sixth for the loss of Chase Edmonds.

So the fifth for Ford is offset to an extent by the Jones pick. And the Cardinals still have nine draft picks for 2023.

