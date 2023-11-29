Cardinals Designate Elijah Wilkinson To Return From IR

An offensive line starter may be returning as early as this week after the Cardinals designated Elijah Wilkinson to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window.
Wilkinson has missed the past five games after going on IR with a neck injury.
Since his injury, the Cardinals have used three players -- Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley and Carter O'Donnell -- at left guard. The rest of the offensive line -- left tackle D.J. Humphries, center Hjalte Froholdt, right guard Will Hernandez and right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. -- remains intact.
The Cardinals have two open roster spots after releasing running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive lineman Ben Stille earlier this week.
While Wilkinson will be back at practice, tight end Zach Ertz will not after coach Jonathan Gannon said "nothing's changed" with Ertz's situation. Ertz remains on IR with a quad injury although he is eligible to be designated to return at any time.