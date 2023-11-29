Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Designate Elijah Wilkinson To Return From IR

Left guard has practice window opened before Steelers game

Nov 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have opened the practice window for guard Elijah Wilkinson.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have opened the practice window for guard Elijah Wilkinson.

An offensive line starter may be returning as early as this week after the Cardinals designated Elijah Wilkinson to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window.

Wilkinson has missed the past five games after going on IR with a neck injury.

Since his injury, the Cardinals have used three players -- Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley and Carter O'Donnell -- at left guard. The rest of the offensive line -- left tackle D.J. Humphries, center Hjalte Froholdt, right guard Will Hernandez and right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. -- remains intact.

The Cardinals have two open roster spots after releasing running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive lineman Ben Stille earlier this week.

While Wilkinson will be back at practice, tight end Zach Ertz will not after coach Jonathan Gannon said "nothing's changed" with Ertz's situation. Ertz remains on IR with a quad injury although he is eligible to be designated to return at any time.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Release Keaontay Ingram

With addition of Michael Carter team makes move at running back
news

Cardinals Place Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve

White officially goes on IR; Stille put on active roster
news

Kyzir White Headed To Injured Reserve For Cardinals

Linebacker had played every snap on defense
news

Cardinals Sign Andre Baccellia To Active Roster

Michael Wilson appeared on injury report Friday
news

Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

Team adds veteran running back from New York Jets
news

Cardinals Activate James Conner To Roster From IR

RB Tony Jones brought back to practice squad to play Sunday
news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For James Conner

Running back is averaging 5.4 yards a carry this season
news

Cardinals Activate Kyler Murray From PUP List

Quarterback placed on roster for first time since ACL tear in December
news

Kyler Murray Expected To Start Sunday Against Falcons

Gannon said quarterback will play as long as practice goes well
news

After Injuries, Cardinals Claim OL Doug Kramer Off Waivers

Ex-Bears lineman arrives with Hernandez, Humphries hurting
news

No Kyler Murray Yet, So Clayton Tune Gets First NFL Start

Cardinals elevate QB Driskel from practice squad to back up
Advertising