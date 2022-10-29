Cardinals Elevate Pair Of Linemen For Vikings Game

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cardinals need linemen, so both practice squad elevations on Saturday went to that need.
Brought up for the weekend were defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and offensive lineman Badara Traore to be available against the Vikings. Woods helps fill the void at nose tackle left with Rashard Lawrence going on IR. The Cardinals also might need a tackle with D.J. Humphries questionable with a back issue.
Woods has played with the Cowboys, Titans and Colts with 2.5 sacks.
Traore has spent time with the Bears and Jaguars.