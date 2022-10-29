Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Elevate Pair Of Linemen For Vikings Game

Team brings up defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, tackle Badara Traore

Oct 29, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Darren Urban

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods takes part in a practice earlier this month.
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cardinals need linemen, so both practice squad elevations on Saturday went to that need.

Brought up for the weekend were defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and offensive lineman Badara Traore to be available against the Vikings. Woods helps fill the void at nose tackle left with Rashard Lawrence going on IR. The Cardinals also might need a tackle with D.J. Humphries questionable with a back issue.

Woods has played with the Cowboys, Titans and Colts with 2.5 sacks.

Traore has spent time with the Bears and Jaguars.

