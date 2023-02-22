Cardinals Flight Plan Is Returning To A Screen Near You

The sixth season of the Emmy award-winning series -- with a new look and theme song -- begins Thursday night, debuting on the team's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Arizona time. The premiere will feature the Cardinals' search for a head coach and the hiring of Jonathan Gannon, from the time owner Michael Bidwill let Kliff Kingsbury go to the hiring and introduction of Gannon -- including the trip to Philadelphia to bring Gannon to his new job. The hiring of GM Monti Ossenfort and a Bidwill ride-along during Super Bowl week are also included.