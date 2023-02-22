Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Flight Plan Is Returning To A Screen Near You

Series is going into its sixth season

Feb 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM
"Cardinals Flight Plan" is back.

The sixth season of the Emmy award-winning series -- with a new look and theme song -- begins Thursday night, debuting on the team's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Arizona time. The premiere will feature the Cardinals' search for a head coach and the hiring of Jonathan Gannon, from the time owner Michael Bidwill let Kliff Kingsbury go to the hiring and introduction of Gannon -- including the trip to Philadelphia to bring Gannon to his new job. The hiring of GM Monti Ossenfort and a Bidwill ride-along during Super Bowl week are also included.

"Cardinals Flight Plan, presented by SeatGeek" started in 2018 and its episodes have totaled more than 20 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

There will also be bonus content released between episodes during the season. Those clip debuts will be announced on the team's social media channels.

