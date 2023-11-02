Cardinals Getting Rookie Help They've Long Wanted

Most players dream of busting out a celebration after making a big time play in the NFL. Rookie defensive lineman Dante Stills had one in mind when he picked up his first career sack against Joe Burrow, and his second a few weeks later against Lamar Jackson.

Until he froze.

"After it happens, I just go black, and (my mind) just goes blank," Stills said with a smile. "I will have a sack celebration the next time."

That happens. Stills is still a rookie, and rookie mistakes are a thing. But the Cardinals are willing to live with such things if they can get as many meaningful snaps out of their rookies as they have. First-year players have started 24 games through Week 8.

To compare it to last season, the 2022 draft class had 22 starts as rookies, with tight end Trey McBride accounting for 13 of them.

Sixth overall pick Paris Johnson Jr. has started every game this season at right tackle. BJ Ojulari has been getting into the outside linebacker rotation. Cornerback Garrett Williams picked up his first interception in his season debut against the Seahawks, and fellow third-round pick Michael Wilson, has been one of the top wide receivers all season.

Outside of center Jon Gaines II, who went down with an injury during the preseason, and fifth-round pick Clayton Tune, who could start this weekend against the Browns, the rest of the picks have also contributed.

Owen Pappoe has been a stud on special teams, recovering Matt Prater’s onside kick. The pair of sixth-round picks, cornerback Kei'Trel Clark and Stills, have started multiple games this year.

"They're team-first guys," coach Jonathan Gannon said of the rookies. "They they have a lot of pride. They work on their game. They take to coaching. They're positive.