Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Cardinals Know Turnover Battle Helps Margin For Error

Team had been even on the season with turnovers before last week's loss

Dec 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have, generally, taken care of the ball this season. Even with just three wins, they have won the turnover battle in seven of their 14 games (and came out even in an eighth.) But it is front of Jonathan Gannon's mind this week.

That's in part because the Bears -- who host the Cardinals Christmas Eve -- are on a heater with takeaways (more on that in a moment) and in part because the Cards were sloppy in last week's loss to the 49ers.

"I don't know if I can put much more emphasis on ball security," Gannon said.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions leading to a minus-two in turnover ratio in the game. That doesn't count the five times the Cardinals fumbled, amazingly recovering each one. 

(Another odd stat, which speaks to the randomness of fumbles -- the Cardinals have recovered six fumbles from the other team this season, and lost six fumbles to the opponent. But the Cardinals have fumbled 19 times already in 2023. Although maybe that's par for the course; the Cardinals only lost eight of 25 fumbles last season.)

When it comes to losing the turnover battle, "some teams can overcome that but that's a winning stat for a reason," Gannon said.

Even though the Cardinals are only a minus-two on the season, opponents have scored 71 points off Cardinals turnovers and the Cardinals have managed just 26 off their 15 takeaways.

The Bears have had at least three takeaways in four straight games, with 14 total (12 interceptions). The picks probably have something to do with adding excellent pass rusher Montez Sweat. Interceptions are something to discuss with Murray in many ways, but the fumbles -- even though they weren't lost -- don't sit well with Gannon.

"If a ball on the ground, I am not happy," he said. "Why is the ball on the ground and what do we have to do to correct it, are we coaching it the right way, do the players understand it.

"We are constantly on those details."

AP23351801323807
Matt York/AP

Related Content

news

The Snap Count Story - Week 15

Antonio Hamilton returns as the cornerback lineup is shuffled again
news

Cardinals Trying To Find Wide Receivers, And Niners Aftermath

news

Kyler As Franchise QB, And Friday Before The 49ers

news

Trey McBride Earns Way Into Pro Bowl Top 10 In Voting

Tight end is one catch away from setting franchise record for catches
news

Cardinals Would Get Big Boost If Michael Wilson Returns

Rookie wideout had his best game of season against 49ers
news

The Epic Feat Of Two 99-Yard Drives For The Cardinals 

Team is the only one in the NFL to have any 99-yard drives this season
news

James Conner Earns More Accolades After Steamrolling Steelers

Cardinals running back earns FedEx Ground Player of the Week, voted on by fans
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 13

James Conner is the workhorse, just like he's built to be
news

Iron Effort By Cardinals Defense, And Steelers Aftermath

news

Kyler Murray's Footwork, And Friday Before The Steelers

news

Trey McBride About To Catch Franchise Mark

Second-year tight end should notch receptions record for position
Advertising