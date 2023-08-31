Cardinals Move Myjai Sanders, Dennis Daley To IR

Jonathan Gannon keeps talking about the fluidity of the 53-man roster, and that continued on Thursday.

Both linebacker Myjai Sanders and offensive lineman Dennis Daley were placed on Injured Reserve with hand and ankle injuries, respectively. Because they made the original 53-man roster, they are eligible to come back from IR after missing at least four games.

The fifth game of the season is at home against the Bengals on Oct. 8.

The Cardinals also were awarded a seventh waiver claim for the week, acquiring offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, who had been released by the Colts. O'Donnell, 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, came into the league in 2020 but has yet to appear in a regular-season game. He is connected with offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who was most recently with the Colts.

Daley, who started 15 games for Tennessee last season, had been working as the Cardinals' top backup guard in the preseason and also can play tackle. He suffered his injury in the preseason finale at Minnesota. The Cardinals just added rookie Ilm Manning off waivers on Tuesday.

Sanders had three sacks in 13 games as a rookie for the Cardinals. He hurt his hand in late July in one of the early camp practices, and his practice time has been sparse since. He did not appear in a preseason game.