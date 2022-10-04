Cardinals Release Andy Isabella; Sign Center Billy Price

He voiced his frustrations in the preseason while turning in multiple effective performances, looking to go elsewhere if he wasn't going to play in Arizona.

"They stacked the odds against me, but that doesn't faze me," Isabella said. "I'm going to show up every day and do what I have to do. They can do whatever they want, they ain't going to break me."

When the regular season started, Greg Dortch was getting the playing time and Isabella was not. Isabella has two catches for 21 yards this season, and finished his time with the Cardinals with 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

Ammendola already has been a fill-in kicker for the Chiefs this season, after Harrison Butker hurt his ankle in the season opener at State Farm Stadium against the Cardinals. Ammendola made 3-of-4 field goals and 3-of-4 extra points for the Chiefs in two games. He missed the extra point and a field goal in a three-point loss to the Colts, leading to his release before Butker was healthy.

In 2021, Ammendola made 13-of-19 field goals and 14-of-15 extra-points for the Jets in 11 games.