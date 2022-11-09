Cardinals Open Practice Window For Charles Washington

The Cardinals may be without Budda Baker for now, but they are about to get back another safety.

The team designated Charles Washington to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window to come back to the active roster. Washington has been on IR since the beginning of the season with a chest injury.

Washington's biggest strength is on special teams, but he would provide another body in the secondary with Baker expected to miss some time.

The Cardinals also brought on a host of offensive linemen to the practice squad on Wednesday, re-signing Koda Martin and Sage Doxtater and adding Jean Delance. To make room, the team put defensive lineman Antwaun Woods on practice squad IR and released punter Nolan Cooney and cornerback Jace Whittaker from the practice squad.