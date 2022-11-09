Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Charles Washington

Safety could return with Budda Baker ailing

Nov 09, 2022 at 12:03 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Charles Washington makes a tackle against Baltimore in the preseason.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Charles Washington makes a tackle against Baltimore in the preseason.

The Cardinals may be without Budda Baker for now, but they are about to get back another safety.

The team designated Charles Washington to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window to come back to the active roster. Washington has been on IR since the beginning of the season with a chest injury.

Washington's biggest strength is on special teams, but he would provide another body in the secondary with Baker expected to miss some time.

The Cardinals also brought on a host of offensive linemen to the practice squad on Wednesday, re-signing Koda Martin and Sage Doxtater and adding Jean Delance. To make room, the team put defensive lineman Antwaun Woods on practice squad IR and released punter Nolan Cooney and cornerback Jace Whittaker from the practice squad.

The Cardinals have a closed walkthrough today, with the first injury report this afternoon.

PHOTOS: Girls In STEM Day

Images of the Arizona Cardinals and offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum celebrating girls in STEM at the Arizona Science Center

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
1 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
2 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
3 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
4 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
5 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
6 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
7 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
8 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
9 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
10 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
11 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
12 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
13 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
14 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
15 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
16 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
17 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
18 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
19 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
20 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
21 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.
22 / 22

The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) host students at the Arizona Science Center to celebrate Girls in STEM on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Will Hernandez Goes To IR; Cardinals Claim OL Wyatt Davis

Quarterback Kyler Murray on the injury report with a hamstring issue

news

With Andy Lee Ill, Cardinals Re-Sign And Elevate Nolan Cooney

Punter also is holder on kick attempts

news

Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

Cowboys had released former second-round pick

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

Blankenship is waived with an injury

news

Cardinals Elevate Pair Of Linemen For Vikings Game

Team brings up defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, tackle Badara Traore

news

Cardinals Promote Rodrigo Blankenship, Put Rashard Lawrence On IR

Moving kicker to active roster could mean more time on sideline for Prater

news

Justin Pugh, Marquise Brown To IR; Cody Ford Activated

Team elevates kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

news

Cardinals Add Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship To Practice Squad

Team opens practice window to return from IR for Cody Ford

news

Down Goes Hollywood Brown, So Cardinals Trade For Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson

Veteran will help as Hopkins also returns

news

Cardinals Activate DeAndre Hopkins, Cut Matt Ammendola

Suspended wide receiver gets back on roster

news

Cardinals To Use Corey Clement; Activate Colt McCoy, Cut Devon Kennard

Wims elevated for game in Seattle as well

Advertising