Cardinals Open Roster Spots By Releasing Three

The Cardinals released three players on Monday, and those were the only transactions they announced.

But with a handful of players now eligible to comeback to practice after spending time on various reserve lists, it opens three roster spots for such players to potentially fill.

The Cards cut defensive backs Kris Boyd and Christian Matthew, as well as offensive lineman Ilm Manning. Boyd and Matthew had been playing special teams. Boyd briefly got into a skirmish on the field Sunday with 49ers safety George Odum after a kickoff.

The Cardinals have four players who are now allowed to come back: quarterback Kyler Murray (knee – PUP), cornerback Garrett Williams (knee – NFI), offensive lineman Dennis Daley (ankle – IR) and linebacker Myjai Sanders (hand-IR).

In all four cases, they can have their windows opened to practice for up to three weeks, and don't necessarily need to be put on the 53-man roster immediately.

However it plays out, the Cardinals figure to fill the roster spots this week, either with internal moves or outside signings.