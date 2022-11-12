Not Getting Better: Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson On Injured Reserve

The Cardinals finally decided to place center Rodney Hudson on Injured Reserve on Saturday, keeping him out of at least the next four games and potentially ending his season.

Hudson has been dealing with a knee issue since training camp. He started and played the first four games this season but has not been available since. He has only practiced once since the Panthers game Week 4, and that was on a limited basis.

With kicker Matt Prater still having some problems with his right hip and with an illness, the Cardinals also signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino. Vizcaino will join his ninth NFL team. He has made 9-of-10 field goals in his career although only 12 of 17 extra points.

In addition, the Cardinals activated safety Charles Washington from IR to the roster and elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward from the practice squad.

Washington helps in case Budda Baker cannot play Sunday. Baker is a game-time decision, as is quarterback Kyler Murray. If Murray can't play, Colt McCoy would start.

The earliest Hudson could return would be the Dec. 18 game against the Broncos, although he can't have his practice window opened until after the Dec. 12 Monday night game against the Patriots.

Sean Harlow had originally been Hudson's replacement at center, but since then, Billy Price has usurped Harlow.