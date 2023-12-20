Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Place Geoff Swaim, Josh Woods On Injured Reserve

Tight end, signal-calling linebacker have seasons end early

Dec 20, 2023 at 02:11 PM
Darren Urban

Tight end Geoff Swaim suffered a calf injury against the 49ers.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
While the tight end room has a rising star in Trey McBride, it officially lost a key member on Wednesday.

And the defense lost its second signal-caller of the season.

The Cardinals placed veteran Geoff Swaim on Injured Reserve with a calf injury, and put inside linebacker Josh Woods on IR as well with an undisclosed injury. Woods had been the defensive "green dot" since Kyzir White went on IR. Both will miss the final three games.

Replacing them on the roster, the Cardinals promoted linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams from the practice squad and signed tight end Travis Vokolek from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

The Cardinals also have McBride, Elijah Higgins and Blake Whiteheart as tight end on the active roster. Swaim, who was mainly used for blocking, finished the season with 10 catches for 94 yards.

"We feel good about Trey and Higgy, and we've got Blake ready to go," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Whoever is out there, they'll be ready."

The Cardinals have Krys Barnes, Owen Pappoe and special teamer Ezekiel Turner at inside linebacker aside from Maddox-Williams. Woods is third on the team with 61 tackles, with half a sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

The Cardinals also made a handful of practice squad moves, releasing wide receiver Daniel Arians and signing tight end John Samuel Shenker and inside linebacker Davion Taylor.

