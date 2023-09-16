Cardinals Place L.J. Collier On Injured Reserve

The injured biceps of L.J. Collier is going to keep him out a while -- how long remains to be announced.

The defensive lineman was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday. He must miss at least four games, although coach Jonathan Gannon has yet to address how serious Collier's injury might be. Such injuries can keep players out a significant amount of time.

The Cardinals promoted safety Andre Chachere to the active roster, signing him from the practice squad to fill the spot left by Collier's move.

The team also elevated defensive lineman Eric Banks and cornerback Quavian White from the practice squad

Collier had a good preseason as a starter on the defensive line; the former first-round pick was signed to a one-year contract as a free agent in the spring. The Cardinals rely on a deep rotation for the defensive line; Banks would be expected to take Collier's place against the Giants on Sunday.

WHITE FINED FOR HOWELL HIT