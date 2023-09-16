Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Place L.J. Collier On Injured Reserve

Chachere promoted to active roster from practice squad

Sep 16, 2023
Defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) was put on IR on Saturday.

The injured biceps of L.J. Collier is going to keep him out a while -- how long remains to be announced.

The defensive lineman was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday. He must miss at least four games, although coach Jonathan Gannon has yet to address how serious Collier's injury might be. Such injuries can keep players out a significant amount of time.

The Cardinals promoted safety Andre Chachere to the active roster, signing him from the practice squad to fill the spot left by Collier's move.

The team also elevated defensive lineman Eric Banks and cornerback Quavian White from the practice squad

Collier had a good preseason as a starter on the defensive line; the former first-round pick was signed to a one-year contract as a free agent in the spring. The Cardinals rely on a deep rotation for the defensive line; Banks would be expected to take Collier's place against the Giants on Sunday.

WHITE FINED FOR HOWELL HIT

Linebacker Kyzir White was fined $18,056 for his unnecessary roughness penalty on the sideline hit of Washington quarterback Sam Howell last weekend. It was one of four fines handed out to Cardinals' players. All four were for unnecessary roughness; also being fined were safety Jalen Thompson ($10,491), tackle Paris Johnson ($10,927) and safety K'Von Wallace ($5,611). Wallace's play was not flagged.

