Cardinals Place Zach Ertz On IR, Cut K'Von Wallace

Tight end must miss minimum of four games

Oct 24, 2023 at 01:11 PM
Darren Urban

Tight end Zach Ertz has been the second-most targeted pass-catcher this season for the Cardinals.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Zach Ertz worked hard to come back from his ACL injury he suffered last year, but after seven games, he finds himself back on Injured Reserve.

The Cardinals put the tight end on IR on Tuesday with a quadriceps injury, although he is expected to return this season. He must miss at least four games -- which would put his return at the earliest the Nov. 26 home game against the Rams. Coach Jonathan Gannon said on Arizona Sports the hope was that Ertz would only miss the four games.

In an equally surprising move, the Cardinals released safety K'Von Wallace. Wallace did not play a snap Sunday after playing 100 percent of the snaps in the five games previous.

"It was kind of a numbers issue," Gannon said. "He played some meaningful snaps for us but some guys are getting healthy for us now and everyone is rolling in that room and we are honestly a little heavy there."

Jalen Thompson should return soon from a hamstring injury, and Garrett Williams was activated to the roster for the first time this past weekend.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, asked Tuesday about Wallace not playing a snap, said that was the week-to-week discussion of different roles.

"I've been pleased with how the secondary has played," Rallis said. "The way they have played with guys in and out, they've played with good continuity together."

The Cardinals also promoted rookie tight end ﻿Blake Whiteheart﻿ from the practice squad to replace Ertz, and released cornerback Quavian White from the practice squad.

Ertz has 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown this season on 43 targets. His absence will open the door for second-year tight end Trey McBride to get more usage; the two each had 35 snaps against the Seahawks Sunday. McBride has 15 catches for 170 yards this season.

The Cardinals also have Geoff Swaim and rookie Elijah Higgins at the position on the 53-man roster.

"Trey has done a nice job," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "We talked about that room as a whole, and Trey is a big part of that. Really encouraged by Trey, Geoff, Elijah, I trust all three of those guys to come in and not miss a beat. Trey's play, his production, what he's done, what he brings to the offense, I think has shown up in a major way."

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
The Arizona Cardinals during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
The Arizona Cardinals during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals running back Damien Williams (29) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3), Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) and Arizona Cardinals safety Joey Blount (32) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10), Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92), Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92), Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93), Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24), Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10), Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 in Seattle, WA.
