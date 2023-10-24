Cardinals Place Zach Ertz On IR, Cut K'Von Wallace

Zach Ertz worked hard to come back from his ACL injury he suffered last year, but after seven games, he finds himself back on Injured Reserve.

The Cardinals put the tight end on IR on Tuesday with a quadriceps injury, although he is expected to return this season. He must miss at least four games -- which would put his return at the earliest the Nov. 26 home game against the Rams. Coach Jonathan Gannon said on Arizona Sports the hope was that Ertz would only miss the four games.

In an equally surprising move, the Cardinals released safety K'Von Wallace. Wallace did not play a snap Sunday after playing 100 percent of the snaps in the five games previous.

"It was kind of a numbers issue," Gannon said. "He played some meaningful snaps for us but some guys are getting healthy for us now and everyone is rolling in that room and we are honestly a little heavy there."

Jalen Thompson should return soon from a hamstring injury, and Garrett Williams was activated to the roster for the first time this past weekend.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, asked Tuesday about Wallace not playing a snap, said that was the week-to-week discussion of different roles.

"I've been pleased with how the secondary has played," Rallis said. "The way they have played with guys in and out, they've played with good continuity together."

The Cardinals also promoted rookie tight end ﻿Blake Whiteheart﻿ from the practice squad to replace Ertz, and released cornerback Quavian White from the practice squad.

Ertz has 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown this season on 43 targets. His absence will open the door for second-year tight end Trey McBride to get more usage; the two each had 35 snaps against the Seahawks Sunday. McBride has 15 catches for 170 yards this season.

The Cardinals also have Geoff Swaim and rookie Elijah Higgins at the position on the 53-man roster.