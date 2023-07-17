Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Quarterback

Waiting game until specific Murray return comes into focus

Jul 17, 2023 at 09:06 AM
Craig Grialou

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, quarterback.

LOCKS: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

Obviously Murray will be on the roster. The question is when will Murray be on the field? There's been no definitive timetable given and there won't be. Coach Jonathan Gannon has been consistent, saying Murray will play when he's healthy both physically and mentally from last year's season-ending knee injury. That leaves McCoy, going into his 14th season, as the expected starter for how ever many games – if any – Murray may miss. McCoy has gone 3-3 as a starter over the past two seasons. He's also been a great sounding board for Murray and the younger quarterbacks in the room.

WORK TO DO: David Blough, Jeff Driskel, Clayton Tune

Blough and Driskel both have starting experience, albeit limited. Both received a ton of reps during offseason workouts with Murray sidelined and McCoy limited. Did either Blough or Driskel stand out to the coaching staff? What about rookie Clayton Tune, who was selected in the fifth round? Tune's prior work with quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who was then with the Browns, at the Senior Bowl should help him push for a roster spot. It would not be a surprise if two of the three are on the roster Week 1, especially if Murray is going to miss an extended period of time.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

Even with the uncertainty surrounding Murray, the Cardinals have all the quarterbacks they need. The team just needs to figure out who, how many and keep their fingers crossed Murray returns sooner rather than later.

