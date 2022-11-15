Cardinals Promote Rashaad Coward To Active Roster

The Cardinals promoted Rashaad Coward to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Coward started at left guard for the Cardinals against the Rams on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad. He was filling in for Cody Ford, who was coming off a bout with Covid. Coward played 48 snaps in the game, with Ford logging 20.

The Cards also brought back defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the practice squad. Dogbe had been released last week.

Kicker Tristan Vizcaino, who had been a last-second replacement for ill kicker Matt Prater and who was perfect in kicking two field goals and three extra points, was also released.

Cut from the practice squad were linebacker Blake Lynch and offensive lineman Sage Doxtater.