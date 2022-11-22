Cardinals Release Jonathan Ward

The Cardinals have let another running back go.
Jonathan Ward, who has been on Injured Reserve since Oct. 12 with a hamstring injury, is healthy and was released Tuesday. It shows the confidence the Cardinals have in veteran Corey Clement, whom they picked up after Ward was originally injured, as well as rookie Keaontay Ingram.
James Conner remains the starting running back. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said recently he expects Darrel Williams (knee) to return from IR at some point.
The Cardinals also released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe -- who played 26 snaps Monday night -- and offensive lineman Jean Delance from the practice squad.